WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and WVU-Parkersburg partner for new pilot program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine System Center for Nursing Excellence is launching a new pilot program to help with the nursing shortage in the state. It will be called the “Aspiring Nurse Program,” and as part of its mission, it will give money to nursing students to help with their personal expenses.

“We did not layout what the students could use the money for. We know that just like our patients each one of them has individual needs. And we want to make sure that we’re meeting those,” WVU Medicine System Center of Nursing Excellence clinical services assistant vice president, Jessica Huffman said.

Nursing students in their first, second and third semester have the chance to apply for this program. Students will be provided with five-thousand dollars each semester — provided by WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

West Virginia University-Parkersburg president, Dr. Torie Jackson says this will go a long way to help students because some of them take on multiple jobs while in school.

“Our students do struggle with a lot of outside expenses and most of them do have jobs,” WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Torie Jackson said. “This enables them to have a little more freedom to not have to work as much, to be able to pay for any living expenses, a vehicle, anything they need to pay for while they’re in college and focus on the classroom and being successful in the program.”

WVU-P nursing students will also get an immersive experience with medical professionals at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

“The students at the program will be doing most of their clinicals at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark,” Huffman said. “The facility has state-of-the-art equipment and several service lines. So, the students will get a very well-rounded experience while they’re in nursing school that will help prepare them for when they join us in the workforce.”

Nursing students will also have a job lined up for them after graduation.

The program includes a three-year commitment at Camden Clark with a five-thousand dollar signing bonus.

“And when you have that end goal in mind, you know you’re going to finish a degree and walk across the stage at graduation. But in addition to that, you know where you’re going to work as soon as you walk across that stage,” Dr. Jackson said. “And that helps a lot of students with persistence.”

The application deadline for this program is July 14th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.