Broadband listening sessions tie into statewide digital equity initiative

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council finished its broadband listening session series this week.

WTAP has more on how the effort is connected to a statewide initiative aiming to improve broadband access.

A lack of broadband access has deeper implications than a lack of signal.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s Ryan Collins said, “You lose out on access to essential services like - a big one in our area is having access to telehealth.”

Access to internet services was the focus of Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s listening sessions. They traveled across southeast Ohio talking to people about the issues they face.

“Because our areas lack connection so greatly, that is the number one issue on people’s mind,” Collins said.

Collins said about 10 to 12 people showed up at each of the 10 sessions. Washington County was one of the session locations. Collins clarified that, although there were only 10 sessions, people from nearby counties of each session were encouraged to come and they did so they essentially covered all of southeast Ohio.

The sessions are connected to the development of Ohio’s digital opportunity plan, which aims to achieve digital equity goals and close the digital divide, according to Collins.

“We were going out to the region, holding these listening sessions to gather feedback from the community to help the state write that plan,” he said.

When talking about digital equity, there are four barriers Collins pointed to. He said the state’s plan will look at all of them.

“Digital equity involves having access to infrastructure, having access to affordable plans, having access to devices, and having access to digital skills training,” he said.

Collins said the plan will serve all Ohio residents but will emphasize low income households, aging populations, incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people, veterans, people with disabilities, people with language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities, and people in rural areas.

“Those eight populations are the populations that typically feel the effects of the digital divide the most,” he said.

Beyond telehealth, Collins also discussed multiple other areas of impact when it comes to a lack of broadband access.

For instance, the economy.

”It potentially will have a huge impact on our local economies because - one - people can work from home and so people want to live in areas like ours where the cost of living is relatively low compared to major metropolitan areas but people won’t move here because we don’t have broadband.”

He also remembered how it impacted some areas that lacked cellphone service and broadband connection when schools were closed.

“When students were learning from home, they were having to go to the school to pick up physical homework packets and then bring them back the next week with little to no instructor interaction,” Collins said.

He also mentioned how it impacts people’s ability to participate in global culture.

“People want to go home after work and watch Netflix and just consume content and that’s okay. That’s something they should be able to use broadband for,” Collins said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.