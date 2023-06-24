Delicates for Dignity provides feminine products those in need

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley is collecting essential items that are often overlooked by donors.

Delicates for Dignity is an annual event to raise awareness to the struggle homeless and low-income women and girls have obtaining undergarments and feminine hygiene products.

Zonta Club member Chris Lisk shared her thoughts on the importance of the event.

“These are expensive items and people don’t realize that. We have a lot of low-income and homeless in the area and this is a great way to give back to them and they are very appreciative. We’ve had people who were given these products and they cried because they couldn’t afford them. This is a way we can help them get something they really need.”

Monetary and material donations will be distributed to area pantries and shelters.

Zonta Club president Sharon Coffman shared some of the ways to donate.

“We will be having another event in October for First Friday in downtown Marietta. Donations can be dropped off at Advantage Real Estate and we also have a Venmo account(@zontamov).

Donations can also be mailed to PO box 634 Marietta, OH 45750.

The annual event honors the memory of former Zonta Club member Beth Spaziani.

