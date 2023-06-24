Josh Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Just a week following future Hall of Fame Head Coach Bob Huggin’s DUI arrest and resignation from the WVU men’s basketball program, the Mountaineers have found their new man.

Josh Eilert, the assistant coach for the WVU Mountaineers has been named as the Interim Head Coach of the West Virginia University men’s basketball team.

The blue & gold stay in house for this hire after a lot of rumors swirled around different coaching candidates.

Eilert was named as the interim head coach, meaning depending on his success this season, there may be another new head coach the following season.

“I spoke with knowledgeable basketball people around the country over the last week, including coaches, professional basketball executives and others of whom I trust to identify a strong group of candidates to speak with,” Athletic Director Wren Baker said. “Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage. With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

Eilert has been with the Mountaineers for the past 16 years after coming over to WVU from Kansas State in 2007.

“I would like to thank Wren Baker, President Gee, Rob Alsop, Steve Uryasz and the rest of our administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our storied Mountaineer basketball program,” Eilert said. “I would also like to thank Coach Huggins for retaining me on his staff at K-State in 2006 and for bringing me to West Virginia in 2007. I’ve learned so much from Coach Huggins, and it was an honor to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the last 17 years.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.