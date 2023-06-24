Neighborhood carnival comes to Williamstown

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W. VA. (WTAP) - Williamstown residents enjoyed a neighborhood carnival at Tomlinson Park.

Tyler Shank of State Farm worked with other businesses to make the first annual carnival a reality.

Admission was free. The carnival featured bounce houses, food, and a dunk tank.

Braden, Lincoln and Peyton were happy to share the fun they had at the event.

Here’s what Lincoln had to say about the carnival.

“I liked the games. I liked pretty much everything, and I loved the food.”

Rebecca with State Farm said they were excited to bring a family-friendly event to Williamstown.

And they hope to bring even more fun to next year’s event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

