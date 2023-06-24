Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub starts 24 hour field day

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon the Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub started their 24 hour field day.

The field day will take place at Fort Boreman in Parkersburg and everyone is free to enjoy the arts of HAM radio. The purpose of the 24 hour day is to reach as many HAM radio users across the nation.

Washington, Florida and West Virginia are just some of the states that the club will try to reach.

Dale also believes this is a lost skill but it can be important in the result of disasters.

“We are also going through an exercise to see how prepared we can be and how quickly we ca get on the air in the event of an emergency or a disaster. Many times with climate related disasters, wars or things like that the only communication that gets through is HAM radio,” said 60 year HAM radio veteran, Larry Dale.

As I sat next to Dale he got in contact with one user after signaling that he was in West Virginia. Dale also taught me the morse code for our callsign WTAP and we waited as Dale spoke about his origins of getting into radio.

“This here is actually what propelled me into my 25 year career. I started HAM radio when I was 14 years old and it got me into a life of broadcast and I loved it ever since,” Dale said.

The club will be at Fort Boreman until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

