Parkersburg Catholic prepares for second consecutive football season

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a little hiatus from the football field, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders returned to the gridiron last season in a limited performance.

The goal of returning to the football field was a big one for the community and the Crusaders did just that, and now after getting the team back they enter this season with a projected 15 athletes this year.

The Crusaders enter this season with first year head coach, Keith McFee.

Coach McFee was an assistant for ten years including last season for the Crusaders and is so glad to be part of history as he works to put Parkersburg Catholic back on the gridiron consistently.

The Crusaders have eight scheduled games this season including two Friday night varsity football games.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Former Parkersburg corrections officer facing up to 10 years following guilty plea
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
Fourth of July Celebrations in the MOV

Latest News

Josh Eilert
Josh Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball
jared Shipe
Ritchie County Rebels football team under new leadership for 2023 season
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC FOOTBALL
West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins resigned this weekend...
One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast reacts to Bob Huggins Resignation