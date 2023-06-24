Parkersburg Catholic prepares for second consecutive football season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a little hiatus from the football field, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders returned to the gridiron last season in a limited performance.

The goal of returning to the football field was a big one for the community and the Crusaders did just that, and now after getting the team back they enter this season with a projected 15 athletes this year.

The Crusaders enter this season with first year head coach, Keith McFee.

Coach McFee was an assistant for ten years including last season for the Crusaders and is so glad to be part of history as he works to put Parkersburg Catholic back on the gridiron consistently.

The Crusaders have eight scheduled games this season including two Friday night varsity football games.

