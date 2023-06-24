Ritchie County Rebels football team under new leadership for 2023 season

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After five years under Rick Haught, one of which included a Class A State Championship, the Ritchie County Rebels football team is under new leadership for the 2023 high school football season.

Following Haught’s retirement from coaching following this past season, Ritchie County will now be led by Jared Shipe.

Shipe was coached by Haught in middle school and worked under him the last few seasons at Ritchie County.

Following a 5-5 season, Shipe plans to reboot his team after graduating six seniors including long time starting quarterback Ethan Haught as the first year head coach has his sights set on a playoff berth.

