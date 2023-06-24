West Virginia Interstate Fair hosts highly anticipated spitting contest

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the last day of the interstate fair they held their highly anticipated spitting contest.

Many contestants participated as young as three and as old as 30.

One participant specifically said he had his eyes on first place. But he had no strategy to win, just hope.

What do you plan to do? Are you going for first or what?” I said.

“Yeah, I’m going for first,” said Braxton Amos.

How do you think you’re going to do that? You have a strategy?

“Not really.”

“Just spit as far as you can?”

“Yeah”

Braxton did place first in his age group (10u) so although he had no strategy he still came out victorious.

The West Virginia Interstate Fair will be coming to an end Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Former Parkersburg corrections officer facing up to 10 years following guilty plea
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
Fourth of July Celebrations in the MOV

Latest News

Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub
Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub starts 24 hour field day
Some of the donations collected to this point.
Delicates for Dignity provides feminine products those in need
Josh Eilert
Josh Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball
Children enjoy a game of Connect 4 toward the end of the carnival.
Neighborhood carnival comes to Williamstown
JARED SHIPE LEADS RITCHIE COUNTY INTO 2023