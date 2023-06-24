West Virginia Interstate Fair hosts highly anticipated spitting contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the last day of the interstate fair they held their highly anticipated spitting contest.

Many contestants participated as young as three and as old as 30.

One participant specifically said he had his eyes on first place. But he had no strategy to win, just hope.

What do you plan to do? Are you going for first or what?” I said.

“Yeah, I’m going for first,” said Braxton Amos.

How do you think you’re going to do that? You have a strategy?

“Not really.”

“Just spit as far as you can?”

“Yeah”

Braxton did place first in his age group (10u) so although he had no strategy he still came out victorious.

The West Virginia Interstate Fair will be coming to an end Saturday at 11 a.m.

