Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support

Getting direct financial support from the community has proven somewhat problematic for the Ohio River Valley Red Cross, according to executive director Sharon Kesselring.
Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support
Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter provides essential disaster relief and blood services throughout our region. To do that, they depend on donations -- of blood, of time from their volunteers, and of direct financial support from the community.

Getting direct financial support from the community has proven somewhat problematic for the Ohio River Valley Red Cross, according to executive director Sharon Kesselring. She said that while donations from the community have stayed steady for the past few years, they haven’t been sufficient to cover the expenses of the chapter’s operations.

As a result, the Ohio River Valley Red Cross relies on going outside the region to get additional support from other Red Cross chapters across the nation. “It would be wonderful the day that our community can actually, totally support us, but at this point we’re not there yet,” Kesselring said.

Kesselring said that while they aren’t in a precarious position financially, the Ohio River Valley Red Cross wants to do everything it can to keep supporting themselves. She said part of that means expanding their local base of donors.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Former Parkersburg corrections officer facing up to 10 years following guilty plea
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball
Fourth of July Celebrations in the MOV

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub
Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub starts 24 hour field day
Some of the donations collected to this point.
Delicates for Dignity provides feminine products those in need