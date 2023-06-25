Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter provides essential disaster relief and blood services throughout our region. To do that, they depend on donations -- of blood, of time from their volunteers, and of direct financial support from the community.

Getting direct financial support from the community has proven somewhat problematic for the Ohio River Valley Red Cross, according to executive director Sharon Kesselring. She said that while donations from the community have stayed steady for the past few years, they haven’t been sufficient to cover the expenses of the chapter’s operations.

As a result, the Ohio River Valley Red Cross relies on going outside the region to get additional support from other Red Cross chapters across the nation. “It would be wonderful the day that our community can actually, totally support us, but at this point we’re not there yet,” Kesselring said.

Kesselring said that while they aren’t in a precarious position financially, the Ohio River Valley Red Cross wants to do everything it can to keep supporting themselves. She said part of that means expanding their local base of donors.

