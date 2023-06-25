One dead following Morgan County crash

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
STOCKPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Route 2 in Morgan County.

A 1999 Ford Escort, driven by Michael Gheen, age 61, was north on County Route 2 when he went off the right side of the road way during a turn.

The vehicle made a U-turn, went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Gheen, of Malta, Ohio was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

M&M EMS and Westfall Towing responded to the scene.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing crash factor, and the driver was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

