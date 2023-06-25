One dead following Morgan County crash
STOCKPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Route 2 in Morgan County.
A 1999 Ford Escort, driven by Michael Gheen, age 61, was north on County Route 2 when he went off the right side of the road way during a turn.
The vehicle made a U-turn, went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Gheen, of Malta, Ohio was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
M&M EMS and Westfall Towing responded to the scene.
Alcohol is suspected as a contributing crash factor, and the driver was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
