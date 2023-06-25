Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County man is dead after being hit by a car in Ravenswood.

According to a Facebook post by the Ravenswood Police Department, 44-year-old Jason Stoffel of Kenna died in the incident.

The release says Stoffel was walking at the time of the crash.

It happened around 3:50 Saturday afternoon on Washington Street near the Old & New Sports store.

According to the post, the car was driven by an elderly woman. She and her passenger were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Ravenswood Police says it is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s crash reconstructionist and the Jackson County Prosecutors’ office for the investigation.

