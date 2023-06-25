The Toss Around: Casey Stanley

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Casey Stanley is entering his senior year and is graded out as one of the top kickers in the state of West Virginia.

Entering his final year of high school, Casey has been regarded as one of the best in the state despite only beginning to kick starting in eighth grade.

The Big Reds senior gave some lessons on how to boot field goals on the field.

