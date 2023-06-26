The Castle gives cemetery tour focused on Revolutionary War history

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Castle will be giving people a chance to learn about some hidden history about the Revolutionary War. This cemetery tour is one of many that will be taking place over the next few months. The goal of this tour is to educate those who may not know some important, but unknown events of the Revolutionary War.

The event will be at The Mound Cemetery, which hosts the final burial place of revolutionary officers than anywhere else in the country. Here, tourists will be led from tombstone to tombstone with information about each person and their involvement in the revolution. Some of these stories include several mutinies during the war, a kidnapping plot of George Washington, and other stories the public may not know about.

“It’s really about the legacy of Marietta,” says Scott Britton, executive director at The Castle.

Britton continues discussing the importance of this event saying,” How it was founded and the systems they set up. Not only in the town itself, but even farther back to the American Revolution. How our government works and the difficulties they had to overcome.”

The event will take place July 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here for more information on The Castles page.

