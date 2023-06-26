The Castle gives cemetery tour focused on Revolutionary War history

Revolutionary War veteran burial site.
Revolutionary War veteran burial site.(Sam Gottfried)
By Sam Gottfried-News Intern
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Castle will be giving people a chance to learn about some hidden history about the Revolutionary War. This cemetery tour is one of many that will be taking place over the next few months. The goal of this tour is to educate those who may not know some important, but unknown events of the Revolutionary War.

The event will be at The Mound Cemetery, which hosts the final burial place of revolutionary officers than anywhere else in the country. Here, tourists will be led from tombstone to tombstone with information about each person and their involvement in the revolution. Some of these stories include several mutinies during the war, a kidnapping plot of George Washington, and other stories the public may not know about.

“It’s really about the legacy of Marietta,” says Scott Britton, executive director at The Castle.

Britton continues discussing the importance of this event saying,” How it was founded and the systems they set up. Not only in the town itself, but even farther back to the American Revolution. How our government works and the difficulties they had to overcome.”

The event will take place July 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here for more information on The Castles page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
West Virginia interstate fair
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball

Latest News

One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Record-breaking travel expected for Fourth of July weekend
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance