Community resources brings a cool breeze for the start of Summer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community Resources in Parkersburg offers free emergency repair and replacement program as well as weatherization to those in need.

“Weatherization does a lot of air sealing and insulation while ERRP focuses on HVAC, heating and cooling,” said Manager, Mary Hammons.

While the program is free only certain people do qualify, you must be over 60-years-old, disabled or have children under 5-years-old living in your residence. Community resources services 11 counties throughout West Virginia. Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Pleasants, Tyler, Ritchie, Roane, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood counties are eligible for this free program.

One resident, Kimberly Wright, took advantage of the program and hasn’t looked back since.

“I’ve never had anything like that before in my life ever. I just had propane heaters in my house and electric heaters before. They put the vent work in and the ducts. They insulated under my house, they put a vent in my bathroom, they put insulation in my attic,” said Wright.

Thanks to people like Hammons this program has seen an exponential increase in their budget over the last two years from $35,000 to $2.5 million.

“I’m doing this for the purpose of helping people. I believe that is one of the reasons the program has grown is because I really do have a passion for helping the people who are in need. I will do everything in my power in this position to make sure everyone who qualifies for this program indeed gets this program,” said Hammons.

This increase in budget allows more people to be service and more people who now don’t have to worry about heating or cooling like Wright.

“Oh, it helped me they were great as far as the heating and keeping equal heat all through your house and floors which I never had before. The vents and the air conditioning comes through the vents so it’s in each room. It’s wonderful,” Wright said.

If you are looking to apply for this program you can call (304) 893-9860, contact your local community resources or contact DHHR for an application.

