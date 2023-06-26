Josh Eilert introduced as WVU Interim Head Basketball Coach

JOSH EILERT
JOSH EILERT(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After the official announcement June 24th, the new interim men’s basketball for the West Virginia University Mountaineers was introduced to the public.

Josh Eilert worked on Bob Huggins staff at WVU since 2007 as an assistant coach and following the future Hall of Fame coaches resignation on June 17th, the Mountaineers stayed in house with the promotion of Eilert.

Eilert was one name out of many in the head coaching search for WVU and was granted the interim deal as he will lead the Mountaineers for the 2023-2024 N.C.A.A. basketball season.

West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker led the introductions and stated that the University will continue its national coaching search following the end of this upcoming season.

Despite the circumstances of his interim title, the University is fully in support of Coach Eilert’s plans for the program this season and will back his decisions.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
West Virginia interstate fair
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball

Latest News

TTA: CASEY STANLEY
The Toss Around: Casey Stanley
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball
Catholic Football
Parkersburg Catholic prepares for second consecutive football season
jared Shipe
Ritchie County Rebels football team under new leadership for 2023 season