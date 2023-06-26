Josh Eilert introduced as WVU Interim Head Basketball Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After the official announcement June 24th, the new interim men’s basketball for the West Virginia University Mountaineers was introduced to the public.

Josh Eilert worked on Bob Huggins staff at WVU since 2007 as an assistant coach and following the future Hall of Fame coaches resignation on June 17th, the Mountaineers stayed in house with the promotion of Eilert.

Eilert was one name out of many in the head coaching search for WVU and was granted the interim deal as he will lead the Mountaineers for the 2023-2024 N.C.A.A. basketball season.

West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker led the introductions and stated that the University will continue its national coaching search following the end of this upcoming season.

Despite the circumstances of his interim title, the University is fully in support of Coach Eilert’s plans for the program this season and will back his decisions.

