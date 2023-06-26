Lack of seatbelts results in high fatal crash numbers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon I spoke to OSHP Marietta Post Lt. Chris Chesar about a statistic he called “eye opening”.

So far this year the Marietta post has investigated seven fatal crashes and all of the crashes had one thing in common, no seatbelt.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost seven people this year in Washington and Morgan county because of lack of seatbelt usage. We hop people would use voluntary compliance and buckle up every time they get in the vehicle no matter how far they’re going whether it’s a short distance or long distance, whatever it may be. They’re looking out for themselves and their other loved ones by wearing their seatbelt,” Lt. Chesar said.

When deciding to not wear a seatbelt Lt. Chesar said it isn’t only you that you are impacting.

“It affects more than one person by you not wearing your seatbelt if you’re involved in a crash. You do have your family members that you have to worry about as well and they worry about you as much as you worry about them. By you not wearing your seatbelt it is an increased risk you are taking that you may be seriously injured if you are involved in a crash,” said Lt. Chesar.

He hopes that campaigns from government officials and stories informing the public of the tragedies that can occur will help increase the seatbelt usage.

