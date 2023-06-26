Obituary: Beebe, Wilda Dorothy

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wilda Dorothy Beebe, 92, of Barlow, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her home. She was born on December 14, 1930 in Lower Salem, Ohio to Benjamin Franklin Brown and Dulcie Grace Holdren Brown.

Wilda retired from Crescent Supply in Marietta, Ohio after many years of employment. She was a member of Eastern Star, Pythian Sisters and Lighthouse Baptist Church in Vincent. Wilda enjoyed quilting and was a member of Barlow Blue Bells Garden Club. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for family and friends.

Wilda’s true passion was music, which began in childhood; she played several musical instruments, including being the lead guitarist in her family band, The Driftwoods. They performed at The Ohio State Fair, Frontier Ranch in Columbus, Royma Acres in New Lexington, Ohio and local events, such as fairs and square dances, especially at Highland Park. Her last performance, at age 80, was at the VFW in Marietta, where she had performed regularly.

She is survived by four children, Cheryl Yoke, James S. Beebe (June), Kimberly Henry (Jay) and Karland Beebe; step son, Roger L. Reich (Judi); grandchildren, Courtney Modesitt, Nathan Yoke (Holly), Whitney Teel (Michael), Ashley McDonald (Paul), Cody Church, and Valerie and Chad; step grandsons, Danny and Bryan; step granddaughter, Tamara McDonald (John); many great grandchildren; sister, Ila Buchanan (Dan); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Beebe, whom she married on January 14, 1950; brothers, Virgil and Vernon Brown; and sisters, Ruth Reimenschneider, Myrtle Dillon and Mary Evelyn Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Watertown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Wilda’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

