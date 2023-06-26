Obituary: Biles, Marilyn Louise

Marilyn Louise Biles, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

She was born August 31, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Melvin and Catherine Biles.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, Robert Wilcoxen Jr. and Marshall Biles; a sister-in-law, Willa Biles; her significant other of 25 years, Scott Southern; 4 grandchildren, whom were her life; and a host of many other family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by several siblings.

There will be no public services at this time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff on the ACU Unit at Camden Clark Medical Center and Amy Morris for staying with Marilyn every night throughout her stay.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St. is honored to serve the Biles family.

