Obituary: Brandyberry, Donna Marie

Donna Brandyberry
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Donna Brandyberry, 62 of Marietta, Ohio went to be with the lord on June 26th, 2023. She was born June 4th, 1961, to the late Leroy and Barbara Fairbanks in Mansfield, Ohio.

Donna was a woman with a beautiful soul, who always thought about others before herself. She was a hard worker and did what was necessary to support her family.

Donna is survived by her husband Dan Brandyberry; Daughter, Sabrina (Mike) Simms; Sons, Jeramia Brandyberry, Abe (Joni) Brandyberry, Alex Brandyberry; Grandkids, Austin, Brittney, Zeke, Toby, Noah, and Cohen. Her dog Jenni and sisters, Sandy Childs, Cherly Elliot and brother, Mike Fairbanks.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with visitation to be held from 11 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the American cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

