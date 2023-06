Bruce A. Casto, 64, of Marietta, died May 12, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00AM at the MARIETTA CHAPEL of CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOMES, 408 FRONT STREET, MARIETTA, OH. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.CAWLEYANDPEOPLES.com

