Obituary: Davis, Robert C. “Bud”

Robert C. “Bud” Davis, 79, of, Marietta passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born September 27, 1943, in Marietta to Howard M. Davis and Catherine M. Biehl Davis.

Bud graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1961. After graduation he joined the U. S. Army and served with the National Guard for 22 years He worked for a short time at American Cyanamid and later worked for Dupont for 33 years. Bud was a member of the American Legion Post 64, Harmar Lodge #390, Grand Lodge F & AM of Ohio, Marietta Commandery No. 50 where he was a 50 year member, Knights Templar of Marietta, Grand Chapter of Royal Arch, Mason of Ohio, American Union Chapter No. 1, Grand Council Royal & Select, Masons of Marietta Council 78, Pioneer Sam’s Camping Club and Barlow Coon Hunters.

In his free time, Bud enjoyed many different hobbies, ranging from flying planes, working on equipment, farming, hunting, fishing with his son/grandsons and spending time with others. Bud genuinely loved his friend/family time. Lastly, Bud cherished his deep connection with God and loved sharing his faith with the gracious people of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church for 56+ years.

On September 1, 1963, he married Dollie Anne Way who survives with son Neil (Heather) Davis and daughter Teresa Ward, grandchildren Allison Davis, Levi Davis and Tyler (Katelyn) Ward, sister Ruth Otto and furry companion “Bear.” His parents preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions in Bud’s memory to Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Jane Clatterbuck, Treas., 295 Warren Chapel Road, Fleming, OH 45729.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday (June 28) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

