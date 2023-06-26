Obituary: Davis, Stephen M.

Stephen M. Davis, 57, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.

Stephen was born October 19, 1965 in South Charleston, WV, a son of Ira L. and Eula Juanita (Craddock) Davis of Winfield, WV. He was a proud graduate of Winfield High School. Stephen had an unconditional love of people and serving others. He has served as a paramedic throughout his working career and was very dedicated to his job and loved his job. He began his career in Logan County, WV and then went to work in the Marmet, WV community of Kanawha County. He then worked in Fayette County, WV, for CAMC General in Charleston, WV, for Kanawha County, WV, and lastly has served as paramedic for the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Keith of Harrisville, WV; daughters, Sarah Zinkl (Carl) of Canton, OH and Amber N. Davis of KY; his sister, Leah Davis Craner (Fred) of Dunbar, WV; niece, Megan Gray (Ethan) of OH; step children, Sarah Davis of South Charleston, WV; Philip Davis (Jenni) of Huntington, WV; Rachel Davis (Robert) of Pullman, WV; step grandchildren, Kiara, Ethyn, Shae, Sky, Kayla, Kenson, Xavi, and Niel.

Stephen was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rev. Moss and Thelma Craddock and paternal grandparents, Fred and Jinive “Bea” Davis.

A memorial service to honor Stephen’s life will be 1pm, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Evang. Luke Weekley officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Pullman Cemetery. A first responder service will be coordinated by Kanawha and Ritchie County Emergency Services. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

