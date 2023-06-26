Obituary: Greenwalt, Carolyn “June”

Surrounded by her family, Carolyn “June” Greenwalt, 71, of Walker, WV, passed away June 25, 2023, following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late William and Edna Gay Ruble Goff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers William Goff, Gary Goff, Charlie Goff, Darrell Goff and Wayne Goff.

Born and raised in Wirt County, WV, she was a 1969 graduate of Wirt County High School. June worked at DuPont, retiring after 33 years. She was a Baptist by faith. After retirement, she enjoyed fishing, traveling, vacations, the beach, playing golf and time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 ½ years James Greenwalt; her daughter Julie (Stephen) Brookover; grandchildren Austyn Evans, Tyler Evans, Mason Scadden and Avery Brookover; her siblings Neva Quick, Shirley Nay, Judy Scott, Roger Goff, Glen “Punk” Goff and Victor Goff and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her wish to be cremated will be honored by her family. There will be a memorial service Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Visitation with the family will be 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by memorial service at 2:00 pm. Arrangements were entrusted to Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Wv.

