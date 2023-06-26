Obituary: Harris, Dora “Lynn”

Dora “Lynn” Harris, 68, of Marietta passed away at 10:15 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on December 17, 1954 in Dallas, Texas a daughter of Gerald Ward and Wilma Ward. Lynn was employed at WASCO and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 64.

On November 3, 1979 she married Timothy B. Harris who preceded her in death on September 2, 2016. She is survived by her mother Wilma Ward of Marietta, children: Mark (Jan) Harris, Jamie Robinson and Teri Wisenbarger (Mike Kaiden) all of Marietta; 7 grandchildren: Luke Harris, Lacey Willoby, Zach, Levi and Cole Robinson, Ashton and Avery Wisenbarger, 6 great grandchildren, brother Rocky (Amanda) Fordyce of Vienna and sister Debbie Haught of Marietta.

She was preceded in death by her father Gerald Ward, great grandson Landan Harris and son-in-law Carl Wisenbarger.

Lynn dedicated her life to her work and spending time with her clients at WASCO. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She will deeply missed by her loved ones, friends, and WASCO family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (June 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

The family will greet friends on Monday evening from 4 until 8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

