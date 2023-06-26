Obituary: Harris, Dora “Lynn”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dora “Lynn” Harris, 68, of Marietta passed away at 10:15 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on December 17, 1954 in Dallas, Texas a daughter of Gerald Ward and Wilma Ward.    Lynn was employed at WASCO and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 64.

On November 3, 1979 she married Timothy B. Harris who preceded her in death on September 2, 2016.  She is survived by her mother Wilma Ward of Marietta, children:  Mark (Jan) Harris, Jamie Robinson and Teri Wisenbarger (Mike Kaiden) all of Marietta; 7 grandchildren:  Luke Harris, Lacey Willoby, Zach, Levi and Cole Robinson, Ashton and Avery Wisenbarger, 6 great grandchildren, brother Rocky (Amanda) Fordyce of Vienna and sister Debbie Haught of Marietta.

She was preceded in death by her father Gerald Ward, great grandson Landan Harris and son-in-law Carl Wisenbarger.

Lynn dedicated her life to her work and spending time with her clients at WASCO. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She will deeply missed by her loved ones, friends, and WASCO family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (June 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

The family will greet friends on Monday evening from 4 until 8. 

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
West Virginia interstate fair
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball

Latest News

Carolyn “June” Greenwalt
Obituary: Greenwalt, Carolyn “June”
Obituary: Roberts, Dylan Lee
Merle D. Rouse
Obituary: Rouse, Merle D.
Robert C. “Bud” Davis
Obituary: Davis, Robert C. “Bud”
Obituary: Smith, Shirley Marie Graham