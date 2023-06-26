Obituary: Phelps, Rheta Joan

Rheta Joan Phelps, 88, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1934 in Marietta, OH to the late Lorren and Genevieve Elizabeth Payne Schafer.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Debbie Malone, Dianna Seaman (Gary); a son, Ralph P. Phelps, Jr; four grandchildren, Michael Seaman (Emily), Doug Seaman (Jenny), Lorren Miller (Kathleen), Zach Phelps (Chelcee); 14 great grandchildren, Jordan, Austin and Adalyn Seaman, Olyvia Anna, Dillon, Izbella, Jaiden Miller, Robert Wallace, Bailey Slider, Brazon and Hudzon Phelps, Hazlee and Harper Lee; sister, Christine Schafer, and special little sidekick, Millie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. “Jake” Phelps; a sister, Ruby Woodford and a son-in-law, Fred Malone.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Rev. Ken Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, June 28 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

