Obituary: Rouse, Merle D.

Merle D. Rouse, 83, of St. Marys, WV, passed away, June 24, 2023, at the Belmont Healthcare Center. He was born, June 11, 1940, in Washington County, OH, a son of the late Lawrence and Mabel Rouse. Merle was a 1958 graduate of Newport High School, and a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church. He was a member of the United Methodist Men of the Church. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Air Force and was a member of the AMVETS Post 40. He was retired from Union Carbide. He was a past board member of the Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club, and a member and past-president of the former Grant-Jefferson Lions Club. He was a member of St. Marys Lodge #41 A. F. & A. M. Merle’s hobbies included cars, St. Marys and WVU sports, he enjoyed lawn mowing, traveling, and spending time with family and enjoyed the gatherings with family at the riverbank. The family would like to thank Belmont Healthcare Center and Journey Hospice for Merle’s excellent care.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Ingram Rouse, children, David (Nadege) Rouse, Betsy (Chris) Metz, and Marcia (Andy) Canterbury, grandchildren, Jordan Rouse, Camryn Rouse, Abby Metz, Ian Metz, Cordie Jo Canterbury, and Benny Canterbury, several nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, and two sister-in-laws. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Sue Rouse, Lela Knox, and Esther McKibben, and brothers, Larry Rouse and Vernon Rouse.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV. Interment will be in the Pleasants Memorial Estates, with military graveside rites. Friends may call from 1 to 3 P. M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to either the St. Marys United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 100, St. Marys, WV 26170 or to the Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club, 605 Cherry Street, #101, St. Marys, WV 26170. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.

