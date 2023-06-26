Obituary: Smith, Shirley Marie Graham

Shirley Marie Graham Smith, 80, of Mineral Wells passed away June 24, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Mineral Wells. She was born on January 27, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Ralph and B. Marie Mullins Graham.

She is survived by children, Tina Bailey, Eugene Smith II, Anita Tibbs; six grandchildren Mark, Drew, Mollie, Timmy, Madison, Taylor; twelve great grandchildren; and one brother, Howard Graham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Eugene Smith; five siblings, Leroy, Bill, Rick, Nina and Norma.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at Big Tygart Cemetery/Rockport Section.

Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

