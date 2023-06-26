Obituary: Udell, Brenda J.

Brenda J. Udell
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Brenda J. Udell, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 22, 1961, in Wiesbaden, Germany, a daughter of John and Edith Ullrich Smith of St. Mary’s, WV.

Brenda was a 1979 graduate of St Mary’s High School, where she was active in the band and on the track team. She attended Alderson-Brodus College. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and the owner of Affordable In-Home Care of Parkersburg. She was a member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, US Junior Chamber of Commerce and in 1994, represented WV in a national speaking contest held in Tulsa, OK.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her husband, James Udell; two brothers, Clarence Smith, and Clifford Smith (Tammy), all of St. Mary’s; one niece, Alexandra Smith Sarmiento (Camilo); two great-nieces, Maia Rose Sarmiento-Smith, and Talia Grace Sarmiento-Smith; one step-niece, Samantha Scadden.

Brenda was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Edna Smith and maternal grandparents, Rudolph, and Marie Ullrich; also, her dogs, Chica and Chorro and cat Oreo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg, WV. A rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Brenda Udell.

