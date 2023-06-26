Obituary: Wick, Billy Jo

Billy Jo Wick, 52, of Stockport, OH, passed away June 22, 2023 after a battle with cancer at his residence under the loving care of his family and Marietta Hospice.

He was born on August 14, 1970 in Alliance, OH, the son of the late Gary and Laura Reeves Wick.

Billy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and farming. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed his Dodge pickup.

He is survived by his wife Tina Marie Wick, children Stephen, Billy, Bobby, Madison Jade, Bryce, Kassey, Wayne, Paris, Nikki, Lanie Lynn, several grandchildren, brothers Gary Wick, Gene Phyllis, sisters Gyl Sealand, Joy Turnbaugh, Tammy Null, Mary Gaskins, Laura McCloy and several nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

