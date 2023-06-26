Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor

Worthy Davis IV is facing a potential five-year prison sentence.
Worthy Davis IV is facing a potential five-year prison sentence.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleads guilty to one count of strangulation on a juvenile.

Worthy Davis IV took a plea after originally being charged with child abuse resulting in injury with the strangulation. Davis is facing a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500 in the sentencing hearing.

Davis said the altercation started with an argument which turned violent between Davis and the minor.

“We wrestled. And I put him in a chokehold or a sleeper. And he just kept fighting, tried to get me and I put him in the sleeper,” Davis said.

Davis said he was “severely intoxicated” at the time of the altercation. The criminal complaint said Davis also grabbed and pulled the minor’s hair.

A date for the sentencing hearing will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
West Virginia interstate fair
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball

Latest News

Inflation causing wedding costs to increase
Inflation causing wedding costs to increase
Inflation causing wedding costs to increase
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Cooling installation
Community resources brings a cool breeze for the start of Summer