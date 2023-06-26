Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just after 4 p.m. a call was made reporting a two vehicle head-on collision on the 1400-1500 area of WV Route 14. One driver was traveling south on WV Route 14 and the other was traveling north when they collided with each other.

The status of the drivers are currently unknown but both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

WV Route 14 was temporarily closed to care for the victims and clear debris but it has since been cleared.

SJAS, Camden Clark ambulance services, Vienna FD and Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene.

As we learn more about the cause of the crash or the status of the drivers we will continue to bring you updates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Former Parkersburg corrections officer facing up to 10 years following guilty plea
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Local reaction to news of roundabout plans
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood
Josh Eilert
Eilert named as Interim Head Coach of WVU men’s basketball
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash

Latest News

West Virginia interstate fair
Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance
Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support
Ohio River Valley Red Cross hopes to expand local support
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ravenswood