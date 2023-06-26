Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just after 4 p.m. a call was made reporting a two vehicle head-on collision on the 1400-1500 area of WV Route 14. One driver was traveling south on WV Route 14 and the other was traveling north when they collided with each other.

The status of the drivers are currently unknown but both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

WV Route 14 was temporarily closed to care for the victims and clear debris but it has since been cleared.

SJAS, Camden Clark ambulance services, Vienna FD and Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene.

As we learn more about the cause of the crash or the status of the drivers we will continue to bring you updates.

