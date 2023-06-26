The WP Snyder brings history to the city of Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon I got a history lesson on the WP Snyder from tour guide, Bill Beardsley, he shared his knowledge about the reason the boat was constructed in 1918.

“This boat was mainly made for the upper Ohio river and the Monongahela river because the steel company that had it made had coal mines up the Monongahela river and they had steel mills down around Pittsburgh and parts of the south. So, they needed a boat to shove coal barges to go up to there coal mines to get their coal and bring their coal down to the coke mills so they could make steel,” said Beardsley.

He explained why the boat held any historical significance to the area and why it was stationed here for the public to tour.

“It was one of the last working steamboats and they decided that with the river museum being built here in Marietta that they needed the attraction to go with it,” Beardsley said.

Beardsley says the boat was retired in 1955 and has since been stationed along the Ohio River. Although the boat hasn’t been running for 68 years it apparently still has all of the engine parts it needs to run if it was needed.

“It is one of the last working steamboats on the river and all of the equipment and everything is still on the boat in working order. They can come and see all the equipment, all the tools and everything on the boat,” Beardsley said.

If you are interested in touring the WP Snyder you must buy your ticket from the Campus Martius Museum located at 601 2nd St. in Marietta.

