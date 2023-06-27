Belpre City Council passes first reading of waterline legislation

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passed the first reading of a resolution involving a waterline project.

The legislation allows city officials to apply for grants to fund it. The project would replace the water tank supply main line and some other lines, spanning from Farson Street to where the new water tank will be. This could include lines made with lead.

A design group heading the project previously explained to WTAP that, due to the age of the city’s lines, there are probably some service lines made with lead. People didn’t always know the effects of lead in pipes.

According to council member Dave Ferguson, the project will cost $1.4 million all together.

This reading was the first of three.

Also at council, a man representing Belpre’s new EMS service announced that they have been running 24/7 for about two weeks now.

