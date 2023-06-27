The City of Ripley kicks off their six day Independence Day celebration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday the City of Ripley will begin their annual week long Independence Day celebration. The week long event will be bookended by a bicycle parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and fireworks on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

There will also be plenty of live music, games, a pancake breakfast, trivia for kids and more.

When asked what she wants from this event Ripley Mayor, Carolyn Rader, said she wants to be known as something that will last forever.

“We want to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America and our children will stand very tall with their hand over their heart when that star spangled banner is played and the pledge of allegiance is said,” said Rader.

She largely thanked the people of the city who helps year after year to make this event as big as it is.

“I think it’s because of our people, the people in this city are wonderful and they welcome people with open arms. It was said to me by a visitor from another city and another state she said “when I come to Ripley and you introduce me to people they smile and they act like they really want to talk to me,”” said Rader.



