The Humane Society of Pakersburg hosts their first Kitten Shower

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg will be hosting their first ever Kitten Shower. The event will be taking place June 30 and July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This drive is being held in an effort to get ahead of the kitten intake that The Humane Society receives. With the warmer climate of the summertime, it allows more cats and kittens to be outside more than ever. Since they have reported a spike in the kitten population at the shelter, supplies are needed more than ever. Supplies that can be donated include kitten food, baby bottles, food bowls, toys, and if unsure what to donate, then a gift card to a local pet store is just as good.

Not only will there be a supply drive this weekend, but it is also in conjunction with a special adoption service for the animals at the shelter. This special adoption makes the cost of adopting an animal drop lower than usual. For dogs the adoption cost is $50 and $20 for a cat.

“Just having that companion with you that you know no matter what happens, no matter how bad your day is, they will always be someone to cheer you up,” says Gary McIntyre, executive director of the Humane Society of Parkersburg, on why people should consider adopting a pet.

Go to https://www.hsop.org/ if you would like to adopt, volunteer, or learn how you can further support The Humane Society of Parkersburg.

