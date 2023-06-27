Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb

BOSTON (AP) — A suspect will be arraigned Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.

Jill D’Amore, 73, Bruno D’Amore, 74, were found dead in their home in Newton, along with Lucia Arpino, after the couple failed to show up for Sunday services at Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Christopher Ferguson was arrested Monday; he also lives in Newton, but it appears he had no other connection to the victims, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ferguson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Rev. Dan Riley, of Our Lady Help of Christians, said they were “wonderful people, church-going, kind, hospitable, salt of the earth.” A message to parishioners said the three “lost their lives in a senseless act of violence.”

“Bruno was known for his big voice and his exuberant personality and as ‘head chef’, he proudly flipped the burgers at the parish picnic,” wrote Paul and Ginny Arpino, who were related to the victims, in the letter to the church community.

They said Jill D’Amore had taken on the ministry of beautifying the church’s environment.

“Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons,” they wrote.

Until coronavirus pandemic, Lucia Arpino never missed morning Mass, they said.

“Lucia will be especially missed on the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend as she faithfully walked in that procession through the streets of Nonantum well into her 90′s,” they wrote.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victims died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ryan said. Investigators found signs of forced entry into the basement, and Ryan described a chaotic scene in which there were “obvious signs of struggle.” A crystal paperweight was covered in blood, and furniture was broken.

Ferguson is charged with killing Jill D’Amore after an autopsy revealed her death was a homicide. Ferguson also was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and burglary.

Additional charges are expected in the death Bruno D’Amore and Arpino after those autopsies are completed.

There was an attempted break-in about a half-mile (800 meters) from the victims’ home early Sunday, but it’s unclear if the two crimes were related, Ryan said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.