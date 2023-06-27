Kodi Camp signs with Glenville State for Track and Field

Kodi Camp signs with Glenville State for Track and Field
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ritchie County High School graduate Kodi Camp is going to take his skills on the track for the Rebels down south and be a member of the Glenville State Pioneers Track and Field team.

Kodi is hoping to be a member of the Pole Vaulting team, and is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury this summer.

Kodi says he’s excited to get to work at Glenville State, and he is grateful for his time at Ritchie County as it helped him prepare for the college level.

