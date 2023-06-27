Marietta Finance Committee reaches a decision regarding blighted west side property

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A blighted property known to some on Marietta’s west side as The Compound has been a persistent source of criminal activity and discord in the community for years.

Now, something may finally be done about it.

After a lengthy executive session of the Marietta City Council finance committee Monday evening, council members came to a decision -- one that may not be as costly to tax payers as buying the property.

According to councilman Geoff Schenkel, the first step will be for the city to erect a fence around the property immediately to keep criminal activity out and protect the neighbors from any other hazards the property poses. Next, Schenkel says authorities will work an injunction so that they can seek court approval to demolish the house.

While moving forward with demolition will depend on a judge’s approval, Schenkel says he’s optimistic about their chances. He says putting the fence up will happen immediately prior to the approval of a judge.

Schenkel says a big part of what made this evening’s decision was members of the public speaking out before council at prior meetings. “Their voices were very, very clear, and they got through to members of the council more effectively than I did as their representative,” Schenkel said. “So I’m really proud of them for not knocking that wall down. I’m really proud of my neighborhood and my citizens.”

Schenkel says he’s still frustrated that it took the city this long to get anything done.

He says the situation has some silver lining in that it demonstrated very clearly to other members of city government how serious issues like those at the Compound are for people in the community.

