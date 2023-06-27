Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services

Memorial Health’s civil action focuses on the fallout of a 2016 complaint filed against Memorial Health by several prominent figures associated with Camden Clark.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health has filed a civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services in the Northern District of West Virginia.

In the civil action, the plaintiffs allege that individuals associated with the Parkersburg hospital “embarked on an effort to tortiously interfere with the business and reputation of Memorial Health.”

Memorial Health’s civil action focuses on the fallout of a 2016 complaint filed against Memorial Health by several prominent figures associated with Camden Clark, including its former CEO.

The 2016 complaint alleged that Memorial Health had compensated doctors more than their fair market value in order to encourage those doctors to refer large volumes of patients to its hospitals and clinics. The 2016 complaint further claims that Marietta Memorial submitted false claims based on those referrals to the federal government in order to obtain millions in payments from federal healthcare programs including Medicare and Medicaid.

After three years investigating these allegations, federal investigators found them to be unsubstantiated, and the 2016 complaint was dismissed in 2020. Memorial Health’s civil action against Camden Clark, filed this year, claims that lengthy investigation harmed Memorial Health in multiple ways.

Memorial Health claims that its reputation was seriously damaged by the investigation, causing them to lose some staff and struggle to recruit others. Further, Memorial Health claims that Camden Clark benefited from this damage to Memorial Health’s reputation.

The civil action states that “Camden successfully recruited several physicians and physician groups that Memorial Health had been attempting to recruit.”

In all, Memorial Health’s civil action raises seven claims against Camden Clark: malicious prosecution, tortious interference, abuse of process, fraudulent legal process in violation of West Virginia Code, civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting tortious conduct, and vicarious liability.

Memorial Health is requesting a jury trial to resolve these claims, as well as punitive damages against Camden Clark for expenses incurred and revenue lost by Memorial Health.

