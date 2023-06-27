Miss WV Teen USA visits Red Wings Bee-Lieve kids camp

WV Red Wings camp
WV Red Wings camp(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lakynn Campbell took a stop by her alma mater, PHS to share inspiration with a younger generation of Red Wings.

Campbell shared three messages with the younger campers. The first was happiness.

“There is a few kind messages on your shirt that I really want to talk about so one of them says be happy and being happy is one thing you should always prioritize, you always want to focus on things that make you happy,” said Campbell.

The second was being healthy and staying healthy.

“Another one is be healthy, since you’re here this is exercise you are healthy,” said Campbell.

And Miss WV Teen USA’s final message was being true to yourself always, no matter what.

“Another one is being you. Being authentic is always being true to yourself and not trying to be someone your not because that never works and when you are yourself you can accomplish al your goals,” Campbell said.

After her speech Campbell stayed to participate in some fun events with the campers such as an affirmation wall, making bracelets and watching their final dance.

