Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on triceps!

Get up and get moving with the Daybreak Crew!
Get up and moving with the Daybreak Crew! Stacy shows some tricep exercises you can do throughout the week to get up and get moving!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week we focused on upper body, triceps!

You can do these moves at your home, you can modify them, and do them with weights or a water bottle or without.

What you’ll need:

  • Warmup - Towel
  • Workout - Weights (can substitute water bottles, canned food, or just use your body weight)

This weeks workout includes:

Warmup:

  • High Knees - Place the towel on the ground. For 20 seconds you will step up and over the towel. You can go as slow or as fast as you’d like. The towel gives you a barrier.
  • Rest - 10 seconds
  • Circles - 20 seconds. You are going to be stepping around the towel in a circle, going one direction. Don’t step on the towel. Remember the direction that you are going. When you repeat the warmup, you will go the opposite direction.
  • Repeat

Workout:

Grab your weights, water bottle or canned food.

  • Skull crushers - 20 seconds. Keep your elbows straight to your ears. Raise your hands all the way up and all the way down. Straight up and straight down
  • Rest - 10 seconds
  • Tricep Kickbacks- 20 seconds. Lean forward, bending at your hips. Dumbbells by your hips and then straighten your arms with your hands going back.
  • Rest - 10 seconds
  • Punchouts - 20 seconds Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand. Hold your arms straight out to the sides, creating a T, and bend your arms so your hands are in front of your chest. This is your starting position. Then, you will alternate punching your arms out.

You can do these movements a couple times through on a rotation.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following Morgan County crash
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Facebook dismissed from suit involving video of fatal shooting in Cleveland

Latest News

Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and WVU-Parkersburg partner for new pilot program
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and WVU-Parkersburg partner for new pilot program
Stacy Houser shows us some moves you can incorporate into your routine this week to help get...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!