Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on triceps!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week we focused on upper body, triceps!

You can do these moves at your home, you can modify them, and do them with weights or a water bottle or without.

What you’ll need:

Warmup - Towel

Workout - Weights (can substitute water bottles, canned food, or just use your body weight)

This weeks workout includes:

Warmup:

High Knees - Place the towel on the ground. For 20 seconds you will step up and over the towel. You can go as slow or as fast as you’d like. The towel gives you a barrier.

Rest - 10 seconds

Circles - 20 seconds. You are going to be stepping around the towel in a circle, going one direction. Don’t step on the towel. Remember the direction that you are going. When you repeat the warmup, you will go the opposite direction.

Repeat

Workout:

Grab your weights, water bottle or canned food.

Skull crushers - 20 seconds. Keep your elbows straight to your ears. Raise your hands all the way up and all the way down. Straight up and straight down

Rest - 10 seconds

Tricep Kickbacks - 20 seconds. Lean forward, bending at your hips. Dumbbells by your hips and then straighten your arms with your hands going back.

Rest - 10 seconds

Punchouts - 20 seconds Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand. Hold your arms straight out to the sides, creating a T, and bend your arms so your hands are in front of your chest. This is your starting position. Then, you will alternate punching your arms out.

You can do these movements a couple times through on a rotation.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

