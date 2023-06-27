Obituary: Colvin, David L. “Si”

David L. “Si” Colvin, 61, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in New Martinsville, WV to the late Victor H. Colvin and Glenda Wright Colvin.

David was an avid Motorcycle rider. He loved being a free spirit and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his brother Richard (Angie) Colvin of St. Mary’s, WV; 3 sisters: Betty Beaver, Becky Colvin and Jenny Robinson all of Marietta; 3 sons: Sam Parks of St. Mary’s WV, Lee (Jessica) Davis of Parkersburg, WV, Joshua Colvin of Huntington, WV; 2 daughters, Kharisma Colvin of Marietta and Rachel Colvin of Parkersburg, 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 29) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with family greeting friends before the services from 9 until the hour of the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

