Obituary: Elder, Jack W.

Jack W. Elder, 93, of Belpre, passed away June 26, 2023, at Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Beverly, Ohio.

He was born July 16, 1929, in Jackson, MI, a son of the late John E. and Vera Lee Elder.

Jack served his country honorably in the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He was a mechanic and owned Jack’s Stop and Tune in Las Vegas, Nevada for eleven years. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and old cars.

Jack is survived by one daughter, Dianne Cowie of Las Vegas; one son, Ron Elder (Robertta) of Belpre; he has six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Irene Ross Elder; one son, Tom Todd; his twin brother, Matt; brothers, Rex, Johnny, Ed; a sister, Maxine; and a son-in-law, Denny Cowie.

At Jack’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Belpre, Ohio is honored to serve the family of Jack Elder.

