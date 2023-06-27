Obituary: Hennessee, Reta Virginia

Reta Virginia Hennessee, (85) of Parkersburg, WV was carried home to be with her Heavenly Father June 25, 2023 - Sunday at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 18, 1938 in Wood County, WV and was the youngest daughter of the late Bernardand Nell (Danser) Russell. She married David R. Hennessee June 22, 1957 when they eloped to Indiana.

They celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary just before her passing. Reta joined Jesus, as well as mother and father and her brother ( Paul Russell) and sister (Thelma Merville) and her only Son David( March 29, 1962 to September 25, 2020) on Sunday.

She was an X-Ray Tech at Cape Fear Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, NC and also at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, WV in the earlier years. She also worked at the Health Department in Parkersburg in the same capacity. She then became a realtor so she could work with her sister Thelmaat Merville Realty for quite a few years. She was a member of the Edgelawn United Methodist Church (also her Grandfather’s - William Danser of Danser Roofing and her mother and father’s church) until dementia made it impossible for her to attend.

The most important thing to Reta, besides her faith in Our Lord was her family and she loved them dearly.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David R. Hennessee of Parkersburg; Her children, Kimberly Cherubini (Jimmy)of Milwaukee, WI, LaDawn Rene Castro (Tony) of Milwaukee, WI and Virginia Denise Hennessee of Parkersburg. Her grandchildren, Gavin Savoy (Jodi), Garrett Savoy, Kurt Savoy, Scott Hennessee (Brittney Stanley) and Michelle Hammrick (Shane) and 10 great grandchildren and 2 In Law-Great Grandchildren.

The Family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice and TLC Home Services for the loving care of Reta in the last months of her life. Much Appreciated.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 8th from 12:00 ( noon) until service time at 2:00 pm. Burial will proceed the service and luncheon/early dinner to be provided by the family at the Leavitt’s Center (across from the funeral home) after the burial, sometime around 3:30ish.

Those not wishing to go to the cemetery for burial may gather there after the service.

In lieu of flowers- donations may be made to the Edgelawn United Methodist Church at 4804 Fourth Avenue Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.