Obituary: James, Helen Elizabeth Vincent

Helen Elizabeth Vincent James, 73, of Parkersburg, departed this life to go be with her Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023.

She was born February 27, 1950, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Harry W. Vincent Sr. and Margaret Lorena Corey Vincent.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. After the birth of her daughter, she began a lifelong career at Sears. Helen greatly enjoyed working with her customers and getting to know each of them. She retired after 46 years of dedicated service.

In her younger years, Helen enjoyed time with local bowling leagues. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and was always searching for new recipes to share. In later years, Helen grew to enjoy online shopping and keeping up with politics and current events. She loved walking in the City Parks.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mary “Beth” James and her fiancée, Trevor P. Evans of Parkersburg; her beloved grandson, Christopher Scott James and his wife, Amelia Rose James of Conroe, Texas; and last but not least, her granddog, Pooh Bear, who will miss his adventures with Nan. Helen is also survived by one brother, Harry “Sonny” Vincent, Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Margaret Ann Dawkins of Parkersburg, and Pamela Sue Vincent of Virginia; and a host of other family members.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, John Vincent and Robert Vincent; and four sisters, Sally Moore, Pat Boso, Shirley Sutton, and Betty Goudy. Helen was also preceded in death by granddogs, Joe P. and George.

Helen will be greatly missed by those she left behind. However, we find comfort in knowing she is now at peace.

In keeping with Helen’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

