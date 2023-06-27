Obituary: Sutherland, Clyde Ray

Clyde Ray Sutherland
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
Clyde Ray Sutherland, 48, of Cullman, AL, formerly of Vienna, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 18, 1975, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Ira Lee Sutherland and Cindy Shears.

Clyde was an area district manager for many restaurants and he loved the Lord, enjoyed reading his Bible and reaching out to many people.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi Barnett; his children, Andrew Sutherland of Marietta, Derrick Britton of Parkersburg, Ryan, Kyle, Isaiah and Jedidiah Sutherland all of Madison, AL, Rachel Barnett of Elkmont, AL and Sumer, Shane and Haley Barnett all of Cullman, AL; aunt, Betty Sutherland of Vienna; uncle, Edward Sutherland of Vienna; and grandchildren, Kyleigh, Zander, Kayden, Hayden, Jayden, Koda, Riley and Asa.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Brandan Sutherland; brother, Franklin Sutherland; and granddaughter, Kinsley Posey.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Wayside United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeremy Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Sutherland family.

