One seriously injured after Belpre motorcycle crash

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Belpre.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 25, 2023, a motorcycle blew out its back tire and ejected the driver from it.

The crash occurred on State Route 7 southbound near Joe Skinner Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to Camden Clark.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Chris Chesar, the driver is still alive and is being treated for serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

