Sen. Sherrod Brown addresses broadband expansion in Ohio

OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown held a virtual press conference Tuesday to discuss how federal funds for broadband expansion will affect Ohio.

Ohio is receiving over $700 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve and expand internet access across the state.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Brown emphasized the particular importance of expanding broadband in parts of Appalachian Ohio.

Communities in the southeastern parts of the state are often the hardest hit by lack of reliable internet access, Brown said. He thinks these communities have often been overlooked. “People on the coasts and people in corporate America don’t really think about these communities, these communities that have been underserved by companies, underserved by government, ignored by too many people,” Brown said. “They are poorer, they’ve lost jobs. Their kids are looking for opportunity, and one of the really good things about this, about this whole project with broadband, is it’s giving opportunity to a whole lot of people who’ve been overlooked and ignored.”

Brown said it will be a challenge to expand broadband access in Appalachian Ohio due to the rough terrain. But he said that challenge is surmountable due to the funding and available technology.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.