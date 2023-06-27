Sour Mash golf tournament returning on July 10

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A classic golf tournament is returning to the Parkersburg Country Club in early July.

The Sour Mash golf tournament is returning on July 10th. It is the longest-standing charitable golf tournament in the area and will be headed by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley for the third year in a row.

United Way marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco said the organization is excited to see the tournament continue to be a success and expand the way it has.

“Yeah it’s really great. We get huge support from the community. From the golfers to the sponsors. And it’s really great to see new faces joining the tournament as with golfers and sponsors. And we just love to see the way that it’s growing and everyone is finding their way to fit into the tournament,” Decicco said.

Decicco said there will be more for both adults and even kids to do at the tournament.

“Yes, so there is the putting contest we like to call the ‘Bourbon Trail.’ There is a kids clinic exhibition with Derek Lamely,” Decicco said. “And we have a few new exciting additions to this year’s tournament that we don’t want to spoil too soon.”

Registration for the tournament will begin at eight in the morning and the shotgun start will happen at 10 a.m.

